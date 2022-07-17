Samantha Steven has joined Rebel River Creative as a content creator and account executive. She grew up on a wheat farm in Chester, Montana and attended University of Montana-Missoula for a BA in Creative Writing. Her most notable achievements are authoring a guidebook for College Prowler, interviewing Leonardo Dicaprio, Zac Efron, and Amy Sherman-Palladino for The Hollywood Reporter, reviewing books for Publishers Weekly, covering the 2013 World Series of Poker, and teaching creative writing at Harvard-Westlake. She enjoys reading, writing TV scripts and novels, and practicing hot yoga, gyrotonic, and pilates. Steven may be reached at samantha@rebelrivercreative.com.
Achiever: Samantha Steven joins Rebel River Creative
