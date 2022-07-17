 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Achiever: Samantha Steven joins Rebel River Creative

Samantha Steven

Steven

 Carin Rene Boudoir

Samantha Steven has joined Rebel River Creative as a content creator and account executive. She grew up on a wheat farm in Chester, Montana and attended University of Montana-Missoula for a BA in Creative Writing. Her most notable achievements are authoring a guidebook for College Prowler, interviewing Leonardo Dicaprio, Zac Efron, and Amy Sherman-Palladino for The Hollywood Reporter, reviewing books for Publishers Weekly, covering the 2013 World Series of Poker, and teaching creative writing at Harvard-Westlake. She enjoys reading, writing TV scripts and novels, and practicing hot yoga, gyrotonic, and pilates. Steven may be reached at samantha@rebelrivercreative.com.

Six dead, several injured in I90 crash

High winds and low visibility appear to have contributed to a crash Friday afternoon involving multiple cars and possibly semi-trucks on Interstate 90 eastbound between 19 miles east of Billings to three miles west of Hardin.

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

