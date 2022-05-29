Achiever: Tyeson Gravenhof is Western Ranch Supply's top ag youth

Western Ranch Supply has selected Tyeson Gravenhof of Roundup as its Future Generation of the Month winner.

Tyeson is an exemplary leader in every extracurricular activity he is involved in, Student Council, Business Professionals of America (BPA), Science Olympiad club, Student School Ambassador, 4H, and FFA.

Tyeson is currently serving as his FFA Chapters Vice President and takes this responsibility seriously. He has organized a petting zoo for the community where he provides the animals.

“One of my fellow FFA members and I took it upon ourselves to refabricate the Roundup town signs that were damaged in a windstorm last year,” he said. He also attends neighbors’ brandings, helps in the pig barn at the county fair, and fills in where needed.

Tyeson’s passions reside in agriculture from Black Angus cattle to Boer goats he embeds himself into the livelihood. Michelle Gravenhof says, “He is no stranger to hard work. Whether at home or at the fairs, he puts in many hours feeding, setting up, animal husbandry, or visiting with others about his enterprises.” Tyeson does more than take his animals to the county fair, he also is running his own business.

Western Ranch Supply is proud to announce a well-deserving young man as our fifth Future Generation Youth of the Month. Western Ranch Supply wants to partner with Tyeson to continue his passion for agriculture by gifting him $500 to help him succeed

For more information, visit WesternRanchSupply.com or contact us at sales@WesternRanchSupply.com.

