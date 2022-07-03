Achievers: Doctors complete Montana Family Medicine Residency

Seven family doctors graduated on June 30 from the three-year training program of the Montana Family Medicine Residency. In addition to those graduates, two other physicians completed one-year medical fellowships. MFMR is a partnership of Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare. Residents care for patients at both hospitals and at RiverStone Health Clinic.

Bjorn Anderson, DO, graduated from MFMR and will be joining the U.S. Air Force and serving at Minot, N.D.

Ian Coe, MD, graduated from MFMR and will be working in Reedsport, Ore., in outpatient medicine at Dunes Family Health Care and occasional inpatient call. He also plans to do public health work for Coastal Douglas County.

Kellee Glaus, MD, graduated from MFMR and is heading for Butte where she will provide outpatient care at St. James Healthcare.

Chris Hiett, MD, graduated from MFMR and will work as a hospitalist in Fort Wayne, Ind., at Lutheran Hospital.

Annie Morrison, MD, graduated from MFMR and is going to Anaconda, where she will practice outpatient, full-spectrum family medicine at the Community Hospital of Anaconda.

Tom North, DO, graduated from MFMR and will practice outpatient medicine at West Grand Family Medicine in Billings, a clinic of SCL Health.

Paul Weeden, DO, graduated from MFMR and is joining St. Vincent Healthcare as a hospitalist.

Luke Sugden, DO, completed a one year MFMR Sports Medicine Fellowship. He is heading to Twin Falls, Idaho, where he will practice nonsurgical orthopedics and sports medicine at St. Luke’s Sports Medicine.

Alyssa Lautenschlager, MD, will be working at the Indian Health Service’s Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital in Crow Agency. She completed the one-year Rural Critical Care Fellowship sponsored jointly by Billings Clinic and MFMR. The fellowship included working at small rural hospitals in Montana.

