Achievers: RiverStone Health announces staff changes and achievements

Karen Graf, MSN, RN-BC, APHN, received the 2022 National School Nurse of the Year Award recently at the National Association of School Nurses conference in Atlanta, Ga. Graf manages the Rural School Nurse program at RiverStone Health and serves as the school nurse for Independent, Pioneer and Morin schools.

She was honored in 2021 and again in 2022 as the Montana School Nurse of the Year by the Montana Association of School Nurses. She is president of the Montana School Nurses Association and previously served on the National Association of School Nurses Executive Board.

Graf has been active at local, state and national levels advocating for students, for her school nurse team and for comprehensive nurse services in all U.S. schools. She has helped draft legislation to advance school nurse services for all students. She has been an annual presenter at NASN conference for 12 years.

Jennifer Keeland, RN, is the new director of RiverStone Health Clinic, 123 S. 27th St., a Community Health Center providing high-quality primary care, mental health care and addiction treatment to patients of all ages regardless of their ability to pay.

Keeland succeeds Carol Blank, RN, who recently retired after more than 27 years with RiverStone Health.

Keeland has been a registered nurse for 22 years and previously served as nurse manager of Surgery Plus at St. Vincent Hospital. She joined RiverStone Health in December as an RN clinical supervisor, bringing more than four years of leadership experience with her.

Keeland earned her bachelor’s of science degree from Montana State University. She grew up in Joliet and has lived in Montana except for five years in California. She has worked and an RN in Miles City, Butte and Billings.

Lisa Linday, a registered dietitian and licensed nutritionist, has joined RiverStone Health Clinic’s Live Well Center. Linday previously served as clinical nutrition manager at Stillwater Billings Clinic in Columbus.

A Billings native, she lived and worked in many other places before returning home with her family.

Bob Janicek has taken the new position of chief information officer at RiverStone Health. He moved to Billings from Helena where he served as chief financial officer for Mountain Pacific Quality Health.

He has more than 25 years of experience in integrating technology with healthcare to help improve outcomes. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration/information systems from Montana State University Billings.

Born in Montana, Janicek grew up on a family ranch near Lewistown and had previously lived in Billings.

Tim Warburton has been promoted to RiverStone Health Hospice Home supervisor. He has been with RiverStone Health for seven years, most recently serving as a Hospice social worker.

Warburton holds a master’s degree in social work from the University of North Dakota, graduating in December 2020.

Originally from Nebraska, Warburton moved to Montana in 2003 and to Billings in 2005 after meeting his wife.

Deb Wines is now a registered sanitarian at RiverStone Health after passing Montana’s professional sanitarian exam.

Wines was a science educator in the Billings area for more than 25 years at Montana State University Billings, ZooMontana and Billings Catholic Schools. She began working at RiverStone Health in 2020 on the COVID-19 pandemic response team. Then she moved to Environmental Health Services and began training as a sanitarian who works to maintain a safe community food supply, clean water, safe child care facilities and safety in other services offered to the public.