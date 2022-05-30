After 2 wins at home. Billings Mustangs rained out on Memorial Day

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs didn't get a chance to add to their two-game winning streak on Monday afternoon as rain doused their Memorial Day baseball game against the Northern Colorado Owlz at Dehler Park.

A makeup date for the Pioneer League game has not been announced. All tickets for Monday's contest can be redeemed for any future Mustangs' game this season.

Billings is 2-3 overall after winning its home opener 10-3 against the winless Owlz on Saturday night and following up with a 10-7 on Sunday afternoon.

After a rain delay of 90 minutes on Saturday, Billings triumphed with solo home runs from Jackson Raper, Gabe Wurtz and Jacob Kline. The pitching staff also combined to record 16 strikeouts.

Billings tallied its first two runs on bases-loaded walks. The Mustangs led early by a 5-0 spread.

Raper led off the third inning with his homer, while Wurtz and Kline had their home runs back-to-back with two out in the fourth.

An RBI-single by Nick Ultsch made it 9-2 in the fifth.

Billings starter Logan Dubbe lasted 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and notching eight strikeouts and two walks.

Reliever Jean Correa (1-0), who came in after Dubbe, retired all four batters he faced and earned the pitching win.

On Sunday, the Mustangs won dramatically by scoring six runs after two outs in the ninth inning to prevail over the Owls.

The ninth-inning highlights included a game-tying two-run homer by Raper and a three-run walk-off home run by Wurtz.

It was his second homer of the game and third in two games. He drove in four runs on Sunday.

The walk-off by Wurtz went deep to left and scored Kline and Ultsch, who had singled.

The Owlz were ahead by three runs 7-4 going into the ninth.

Raper also tripled in the third inning and later came home on Kline's second RBI-single.

Billings led 4-3 in the fourth after Mitch Piatnik's bloop single brought home Crews Taylor, who had reached base on an infield single.

The Owlz (0-5) scored four times in the sixth on a sacrifice fly, a bases-loaded walk and a two-run double by Euro Diaz to make it 7-4.

The Mustangs' Kline had three hits and two RBI in Billings' 13-hit attack.

Reliever Augie Martinez (1-1) got one out to earn the win.

Billings will remain at home on Wednesday to begin a five-game set against the Glacier Range Riders at 6:35 p.m.

The Range Riders, new to the Pioneer League, and Mustangs have never met.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0