Ag Worker Health & Services in Billings received national recognition as a Health Center Quality Leader by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which recognizes health center achievement in improving cost-efficient care delivery and increasing quality of care services.
The recognition comes with a cash award of $86,528, from the health center grantor, the Health Resources and Services Administration.
Ag Worker Health & Services provides primary and preventing health care, including dental and behavioral health services to agricultural workers and their families. Payment for health care services is based on a person’s annual income. Ag Worker Health & Services has clinics in Billings, Dillon, Lolo and Fairview, and Powell, Wyoming.
In a news release announcing the recognition, the Montana Migrant and Seasonal Farmworkers Council Inc., also known as MMC or Ag Worker Health and Services, encouraged anyone working in agriculture or interested in more information to call Ag Worker Health and Services at 1-800-813-4492.