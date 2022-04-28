 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings turkey flock died of avian flu

Urban turkeys

A wild turkey wanders the roadway near the intersection of Virginia and Poly Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in Billings.

 Ryan Berry, Billings Gazette

The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has confirmed a flock of turkeys found dead near MSU Billings died of highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to FWP spokesperson Robert Gibson.

The birds were discovered by a man living in the neighborhood west of MSUB. On April 11, the man found a bird dead in his yard. Thinking the bird died after it was hit by a car, he threw the bird in the trash, Gibson said in an email to the Gazette.

The man found another bird the next day and called FWP.

Urban turkeys

A wild turkey crosses the road near the intersection of Virginia and Poly Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in Billings.

“Consequently, FWP game wardens found seven dead turkeys in the neighborhood,” Gibson wrote. “Three tom turkeys were sent to the lab. This week the lab confirmed that the birds died of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The dead birds were the first turkeys in the United States confirmed to have died of HPAI.”

Gibson clarified the birds were not considered wild turkeys since they had at some point in the past interbred with domestic turkey.

Wild or Merriam’s turkeys, the truly wild species found in the state’s forests and fields, avoid contact with people. The infected flock, which congregates in the city and is used to close contact with humans, are not, according to Gibson.

Urban turkeys

A flock of turkeys wander the roadway near the intersection of Virginia and Grandview Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in Billings.

HPAI spreads quickly through bird flocks, but it is not hazardous to people or other animals. It threatens domestic chickens and other flocks and has been responsible for depopulating several flocks elsewhere in the state.

“To prevent the spread, biologists and veterinarians recommend removing attractants that congregate birds – such as feeding grounds and bird feeders,” Gibson wrote. “The always-fatal disease spreads through bird-to-bird contact or when birds are in contact with other bird feces.”

People should disinfect clothing, shoes and equipment any time they are in contact with a bird. People raising domestic flocks should house the birds away from areas where they may come in contact with wild birds. This includes small song birds.

