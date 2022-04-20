New Billings-area meat processor could handle 25K head of cattle a year

Looking out over pasture lands, gravel hills and the distant Pryor Mountains south of Billings is a windowless, granite-colored building perched high on a prominent hill.

The freshly constructed facility will soon house one of Montana’s largest beef processing plants, which will significantly increase Montana’s capacity to butcher, process, pack and ship its beef straight to consumers nationwide.

Blue Creek Marbled Meat Company is a $7 million investment in Yellowstone County from Spencer Griffin and his family. The Griffins own Auto Auctions of Montana in Billings as well as a cattle operation off Blue Creek Road. Griffin told the Gazette the idea sprang up in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the nation. He approached his newly hired marketing director Tanner Gambill and his wife, Stephanie, about managing a meat processing plant.

The two Gambills had helped run his parent’s meat processing facility in Forsyth before leaving the business and ending up at AAM. By the end of 2020, they had agreed to take on the challenge of running the company.

“(Griffin) hired us on as a package deal,” Gambill said, about taking the job with his wife. He expects the business’ first phase to open in June and be fully operational in November or December. By that time, Blue Creek Marbled will be able to manage up to 75 head of cattle a week, he said, but will likely operate at an average of 40 head a week.

Phase two will grow the business five-fold. From a capacity of 4,500 a year, Griffin wants phase two — which will likely take over three years to complete — to bring total processing capacity to 25,000 head of cattle per year. Griffin praised Gambill’s experience and investment in the venture, saying his manager has a real stock in the business and had been involved since planning began.

“He’s a real key to what I’m doing,” Griffin said. Both men were excited about how the meat processing plant will change the market in Montana. In addition to adding producer co-packing options, meaning ranchers can utilize Blue Creek Marbled Meats capability to process and package their own beef brands, the company also wants to offer custom processing for people raising their own beef who may not have a place to have it processed.

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte toured the facility to tout a $300,000 agriculture investment grant awarded to the meat company. He highlighted the value added by such a business as well as how such operations grow the Montana Beef brand nationally.

“We’re excited to see this plant open,” Gianforte told the Gazette. “I’m thrilled that we’ve doubled the processing capacity in the state just in the last year and we were just the 10th state in the country to get an agreement with the USDA to allow state-inspected plants to ship to all 50 states.”

Blue Creek Marbled Beef is still in the process of accrediting the facility meaning it could either be a federal- or state-inspected facility. Either way the plant will ship nationwide. The grant aside, the broad majority of the facility’s funding came from the Griffin family’s own funds. But the governor stressed he was happy to come alongside that investment with the grant monies to help the venture along, even if the grant was just a fraction of the overall investment.

The grant was funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the governor said, and was administered by the state.

Griffin highlighted the plant’s features for the governor as the two walked around with an entourage and family in tow. The plant will have holding pens for hundreds of cattle awaiting slaughter. The property tapped into a spring of water and will have no waste-water pools thanks to its perch up on the hill. Instead, gray water from the plant will be recycled and other waste will be reused or disposed of limiting the company’s impact on the surrounding agriculture lands.

When phase one is complete, the plant will employ 12 full-time workers, Griffin said. Phase two could quadruple that number adding up to 48 full-time employees.

The project has hit delays due to supply chain issues though. Griffin had hoped to open in January, but he’s awaiting the refrigeration components now, which he has been told will arrive May 15. After that, he expects the rest to fly together within the month. Crews putting up drywall and installing conduit and fixtures bustled around the gaggle of state employees and Griffin family and friends accompanying the governor on his tour.

Building the plant way out in the rural county, Griffin received help from Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative, which ran a line carrying enough electricity to the plant, which will require more power than a normal farming operation. Griffin is also in talks with the county about paving the mile and a half of gravel road leading up to the plant to facilitate deliveries and shipping. He expects the county to come through for him.

As a ship-direct-to-consumer operation, Blue Creek Marbled will eliminate overhead usually carved off by mass shipping and grocery stores. Gambill hopes to pass those savings onto ranchers in the form of paying a premium price for Montana beef.

“The beautiful thing is this makes the economic pie staying in Montana bigger,” Gianforte said. “And it allows beef producers to capture more of the value.”

Gambill put it more simply. “We’re looking to save consumers and give a premium to ranchers,” he said. "They're always getting screwed."

Once operational, patrons can order Blue Creek Marbled Beef at Marbled.com. Shipping is included and local same-day delivery will also be available, Gambill said.

