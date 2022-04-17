'Social enterprises': Northern Cheyenne nonprofit makes powerful push for economic development

Vehicles in varying states of disrepair puttered down the main drag in Lame Deer. A pickup truck with only half a windshield tore out of the gas station, and an SUV pulled out of the nearby IGA with no door handles. In the background stands a clean-cut First Interstate Bank.

A perceptible disconnect exists between the realities of tribal communities and traditional sources of capital development. Without viable investment opportunities for those living at or below the poverty level, economic development becomes stunted.

But despite the inequities, the Northern Cheyenne people remain resilient in the face of poverty, food insecurity and more.

The People’s Partner for Community Development (PPCD), a Native-run nonprofit endeavoring to serve the people of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, has made strides in recent months toward economic development with the opening of Warrior Grocery in Ashland, PIVA Radio in Lame Deer, a mobile meat processing unit and a soon-to-be federal credit union.

After staying dormant for a matter of years, PPCD began gaining traction in 2016 with the purchase and fleshing out of a local fixture called Courtesy Cash, which offers check cashing, money transfers and small loans. Spurred on again during the COVID-19 pandemic, the PPCD team developed a series of projects to address the issues exacerbated by the pandemic.

“When COVID started…we could either sit here and do nothing or we can work past this and look at our resource options that we have for our people,” said PPCD Executive Director Sharon Small. “We chose to work and it opened so many doors for people.”

Between the four businesses, or "social enterprises" as Small calls them, PPCD has created 22 new jobs on the reservation.

Workforce development is a key element to the group’s Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) certification, which also opens doors to access federal funding.

But beyond the big projects, PPCD provides technical assistance to the community that ranges from starting small businesses to teaching youth through agriculture loan programs to credit repair and financial literacy classes.

The breadth of the PPCD and the skills being passed on will ensure the longevity of the social enterprises, according to Small. Each program is designed to help the tribe toward economic stability and self-sufficiency.

“Making sure they have the skills … allows them to keep it sustainable because everything is always ever-changing in our world,” said June Taylor Beartusk, president of the PPCD. “Keeping them progressive…keeping them up to date on what is available to them and steer them to resources, that’s what PPCD can do to help to sustain.”

Courtesy Cash and credit unions

Originally owned by Jim Mullins, Courtesy Cash first operated alongside a grocery store in the Moncure Tipi in Busby, Montana.

When Mullins opened the business in the 1940s, he knew that the models used at large financial corporations weren’t working for the Northern Cheyenne community.

Mullins was able to keep people’s wads of cash in a safe, acting as a makeshift checking account. He offered small loans and loans for emergency assistance, and when it was time to collect payments, Mullins made personal phone calls or paid a friendly visit to residents.

It was a non-threatening and respectful mode of banking, said Beartusk, and it resonated with many on the reservation.

Even now, Courtesy Cash operates out of Mullins’ old cabin in Lame Deer. Through the front door is a homemade teller counter. Off the lobby is a room with countless smiling faces gazing down from their picture frames over a long conference table. Just by way of Mullins’ hobby of collecting photographs and obituaries, Courtesy Cash is part of an informal public record.

“Mr. Mullins was there for them…that is where you get trust, that’s where the people honor your building. They respect it and they recognize the importance of it,” Beartusk said.

Large corporations lack the flexibility to work around the barriers created by structural conditions or the ability to work with cultural sensitivity. As a result, many people in Indian Country not only distrust banks, but the requirements make most services inaccessible.

“People want to have their money in hand,” said Tommy Robinson program manager for PPCD. He added that people tend to handle their finances the way their parents and grandparents did. As a result, many have no credit or poor credit.

When the PPCD first opened Courtesy Cash, First Interstate Bank required a 620 credit score to take out the minimum $1,000 loan. After the Courtesy Cash team spent months on credit repair for their clients, the bank changed their standards again, making their minimum loan $2,000, leaving many in the community un-bankable again.

In response, PPCD started working toward bringing a credit union to the reservation. The Morning Star Federal Credit Union has been five years in the making, but finally has a tentative opening date set for June 1, 2022. The main office will be in Lame Deer, but there will be a branch that operates out of a Courtesy Cash window located in the new Warrior Grocery.

Through a partnership with First Interstate Bank, PPCD has developed a referral process for those unable to utilize services at the bank. Through Courtesy Cash and the credit union, clients can enroll in financial literacy training before starting the credit building assistance program. Applicants can apply for small loans up to $2,000 and the loan proceeds will go toward paying off debts impacting the client’s credit score.

“Being able to recognize that they can become bankable. It helps their self-esteem...I think it makes them feel more a part of the community,” Beartusk said. “We have been able to establish families here just by being a patron of the Courtesy Cash store. Several of them have now repaired their credit through our programs and they are now bankable so they can go and get a car loan.”

Warrior Grocery

When COVID bore down on Indian Country, many structural inequities boiled over to become life-threatening, with food insecurity being one of the most prominent.

With strict lockdown requirements in place on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation and the nearest in-state Walmart located in a COVID hotspot 100 miles away, the two small grocery stores on the reservation were feeling the strain.

“They were selling out of stuff and they couldn’t get anything. Oh, I mean, it really truly put things in perspective,” Small said. “We could totally be without (food).”

Nearly half of all Native Americans experienced food insecurity during the pandemic and 25% reported experiencing low security, according to new data from the Native American Agriculture Fund. And food insecurity is contributing to poor health. The study found that the rate of food insecurity was significantly higher for respondents who reported poor health.

To address the issue, PPCD pivoted toward bringing fresh produce and healthy foods to the reservation. As part of a five year strategic plan, the PPCD team began looking for funding and property to open a grocery store.

In December 2021, an old building in Ashland went up for sale and the nonprofit quickly closed on the purchase.

Over the next three months, butchers doubled as construction workers for countless renovations and additions. Then, at least half a million dollars later, Warrior Grocery was open for business by March 2022.

Through the front doors are gleaming pine check-out counters that still omit a smell of freshly cut wood and finish. And behind them is a Courtesy Cash kiosk.

Another space is being renovated to serve as a deli and bakery for ranchers to enjoy a morning coffee with friends. The plan is to serve foods that other restaurants in town don’t in order to avoid competition.

Small has never taken out a loan for projects before, but when it came to inventory for the store she gave in.

“I know we’ll be able to pay it back,” she said over her shoulder as she passed three pineapples standing upright among a bed of fresh produce. In the first week of opening, 652 customers made purchases at Warrior Grocery.

Warrior Meat Company

As a result of panic buying, COVID outbreaks, and supply chain issues, meat processing has languished in the shadow of the pandemic, causing a world-wide socio-economic crisis.

Northern Cheyenne ranchers are faced with month-long wait times to process their beef, resulting in lower quality products, said Clayton Small, who operates the mobile meat processing unit that the PPCD purchased in 2020.

With a unique, non-checkerboarded land base, Sharon Small hopes to maximize the economic benefit by capturing at least a third of the reservation's beef through the processing unit. The goal is to keep the resources in the community by becoming a regular buyer for local ranchers.

The mobile unit cuts down transportation costs for ranchers as the beef is collected and butchered on site. Clayton Small can hang eight cows in the self-contained cooler to be transported back to the grocery store where it cures for about 20 days before being returned to the rancher.

The mission of the PPDC specifically targets those on the reservation and those within a 25-mile radius, but recently its reach has extended much further than planned.

Twenty-five head of cattle arrived from the Blackfeet Reservation to be processed in March and members from the Rocky Boy tribe paid a visit to learn about the model.

The unit has also aided in job creation. Two new hires completed a week-long training with a USDA certified instructor. The hope is to eventually expand into a full-fledged USDA certified meat processing facility.

PIVA radio

On a windy August evening in 2021, the flames of the Richard Spring fire licked through dry brush posing a serious threat to the towns of Lame Deer and Ashland. An emergency evacuation order was issued and an announcement was posted on Facebook. But with spotty cell reception on the reservation, many had no idea.

In town, there were officers and firefighters trying to load people on buses while sirens blared on loud speakers, said August “Tiger” Scalpcane.

“People were fighting, screaming at each other and the fire was all the way around town,” Scalpcane said.

Through the chaos, it was clear that the community needed a way to communicate with the masses. The most practical option ended up being a radio station with Scalpcane as the host.

Scalpcane owned much of his own sound equipment from his DJ background, and it wasn’t long before the online streaming radio platform took shape.

The station launched on Feb. 8 with the live broadcast of a much-anticipated basketball game between two record-breaking teams. The Lodge Grass vs. Lame Deer game at the Metra drew about 4,800 listeners for the first broadcast on PIVA Radio, Scalpcane said.

Since then, tournaments and championship games have been streamed, and on days without basketball, Scalpcane is looking for ways to “keep it Native.”

He hopes to interview candidates running for tribal president, adding that the community is eager to get to know the politicians following the recent impeachment of former president Donna Fisher.

With so many family and friends gone due to COVID, the community has healing to do, Scalpcane said. Which is why music along with native humor will be incorporated.

“It’ll be native humor, so I don’t think other people will get it, but it’s just to make people laugh,” Scalpcane said. “Laughter is healing.”

He set the scene for a joke that hinged on eating dogs. In the joke, two men picked dogs with pedigree to sample and the third simply opened his car door in Lame Deer to let in a “rez dog.” When it’s time to cook, two come out plump and well-done. But when the oven door opens on the third, the rez dog pops his sweaty head out and says “close the door, I ain’t done praying yet.”

At the end Scalpcane roared with laughter.

For Scalpcane’s family that has moved away from the reservation, the commentary has helped them feel connected. His aunt has been away from Lame Deer for 40 years, but hearing the native humor made her miss her home in southeast Montana.

And on Monday mornings, Scalpcane plans to bring on elders to start each week with a prayer in the Cheyenne language.

“(People) feel good about it, they’ll feel proud about it,” Scalpcane said. Even the name for the radio station comes from the Cheyenne language. It means "it’s a good day," Scalpcane said.

