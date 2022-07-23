AIRBORNE ARTISTRY PHOTOS BY AMY LYNN NELSON, BILLINGS GAZETTE Jul 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 6 Hot air balloons float over Billings during the Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous on Friday. Crowds gather at sunrise at Amend Park to watch hot air balloons launch on Friday. A hot air balloon flies over an area of Swords Park near Yellowstone Kelly's Grave. Hot air balloons float over Billings. The KOA crew and volunteers help inflate their hot air balloon at sunrise during the Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous at Amend Park on Friday. Hot air balloons float over Billings during the Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous on Friday. Related to this story Most Popular MHP releases details on victims killed in I-90 pileup The oldest victim was a 72-year-old woman driving an SUV. She and three of her passengers, which included a 3-year-old boy, were all pronounced dead at the scene. Two nursing homes announce closures, forcing residents to move elsewhere The only senior living facility in one on Montana’s poorest counties will close its doors over the next three months. Guest shoots robber at downtown Billings motel “The guest had an open carry (handgun) and he shot the suspect,” police said. Longtime Billings sportscaster Scott Breen to sign off this week Magic City institution will say goodbye to the fans during the Tuesday evening broadcasts on KTVQ. 8-mile section of Yellowstone River closed as old railroad bridge teeters An abandoned railway bridge near Highway 89 that crosses the Yellowstone River east of Livingston is dangerously close to falling into the water following erosion from high water this spring. Photo: One killed in West End crash The remains of a motorcycle sit in the middle of 62nd Street West at the intersection with Masters Boulevard, following a fatal crash in Billi… Man charged with DUI homicide in crash that killed motorcyclist Kevin Roy Welter, 40, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence. He is accused of colliding with a motorcycle and killing its driver, 34-year-old Aaron Lurz Not normal: dust cloud envelopes I-90 and causes fatal pileup A black cloud of dust swallowed a portion of Interstate 90 west of Hardin on Friday, blinding drivers and causing a massive, deadly pileup. 6 victims ID'd from Friday's massive dust storm pileup near Hardin The six people were killed when a dust storm caused blackout conditions on the interstate west of Hardin. Massive I-90 crash: 6 dead, includes 3 children; 3 critically wounded Six people were killed, including three children in last Friday’s massive pile-up on Interstate 90 near Hardin. Eleven people were wounded and three have critical injuries.