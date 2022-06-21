Alabama senate primary

ALABAMA: Katie Britt has won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama, defeating six-term Congressman Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald Trump endorsed and then un-endorsed him. The loss ends a turbulent campaign for Brooks, a conservative firebrand who had fully embraced Trump’s election lies and had run under the banner “MAGA Mo.”
The Beartooth Highway between Red Lodge and Cooke City will need extensive repairs after rain fell on the pass' snowpack causing rapid flooding and washing out the highway in at least six places.
“This is absolutely crippling for our small communities that rely on so much of the park..."
Red Lodge 'not open for business': Emergency managers urge travelers to stay away, look to clean up and rebuild
“This is a nightmare,” said Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock. “There’s no other way to say it.”
The work will be fast-tracked by $50 million in emergency funds from the Federal Highway Administration and the diversion of a construction crew from work near Old Faithful.
Despite warnings from Yellowstone National Park officials, tourists often get too close to wildlife, which can result in injury to the human or animal.
Alvarez & Marsal secured a $2.2 million contract in April to stabilize and manage health care facilities run by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Flood damage closes northern half of Yellowstone National Park for the rest of the summer, including Lamar Valley, Tower Falls and Mammoth Hot Springs.
The body found in the Yellowstone River on Monday evening has been positively identified as Arshanda Knowshisgun, of Lame Deer, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office.
Billings Public Works officials warned city leaders Monday night that if the river crested at 15 feet it would put the water and wastewater treatment plants in jeopardy. By Tuesday evening crews had placed sandbags and taken measures to protect equipment there as the river hit 15 feet.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has closed the Yellowstone River in Stillwater County, the Stillwater River, and West Rosebud Creek from Rosebud Isle fishing access site to the confluence of Rosebud Creek and Rosebud Creek to the confluence with the Stillwater.