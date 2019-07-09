ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The message on the front page of Alaska's second-largest newspaper was unmistakable.
A nearly 2-inch headline, outlined in red, in Monday's edition of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner contained a single word: OVERRIDE. It appeared over a full-page editorial calling for state lawmakers to "save Alaska" from severe budget vetoes by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the likely economic devastation that would follow.
Emotions are running high ahead of a joint legislative session Wednesday when legislators will consider overriding vetoes by Dunleavy, a first-term Republican. They include a $130 million reduction in funding for the University of Alaska, whose flagship campus is in Fairbanks.
Dunleavy cut state support for public broadcasting, the state arts council, ocean rangers who monitor cruise ship discharges and a program that provides money to senior citizens who have low or moderate incomes.
"The public is speaking loud and clear," said Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, at a news conference Monday. "They're greatly opposed to the huge vetoes that the governor administered."