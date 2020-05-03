Amanda Guilland — Senior Platinum

Parents: Linda Guilland

Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School

Elementary School: Poly Drive Elementary

Future Plans: I am attending Montana State University in Bozeman. I am not sure what I want to study yet, but I believe I will be pursuing a STEM degree.

Teacher: Mrs. Reitz was my sixth grade teacher at Poly Drive Elementary in 2013 and I still keep in contact with her. Mrs. Reitz is one of the kindest people that I have ever met. She is also one of the most caring teachers that I have ever had. She is so full of love and hope and she has taught me so much. I hope to be like her when I grow up.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I have always challenged myself in school, so I did not hesitate to sign up for the Platinum Program when I first learned about it. When I started high school, I had already decided to take all Honors and AP classes because I had taken all possible Honors classes in middle school, so it just felt natural to me.

Magnum Opus: I am "making" vinyl records. I use silicone rubber to make a mold of a record and then I can use resin or liquid plastic to remake it, allowing me to make records with cool colors or decorations. My mom inspired my project because she has a record collection from when she was younger and I have always thought it was awesome.

