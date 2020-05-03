Amanda King — Skyview Platinum

Parents: Lance and Nancy King

Middle School: Castle Rock Middle School

Elementary School: Bench Elementary, Eagle Cliffs Elementary

Future Plans: I plan to attend MSUB to study Health and Human Performance as well as continue my golf career as a member of the Yellowjacket Team. My goal is to continue my education to become a Physical Therapist.

Teacher: Mrs. Westrope, my kindergarten and first grade teacher, taught me at the beginning of my education and has remained a constant supporter throughout the rest. While many of my teachers suggested to take the easier route through high school, she has encouraged me to push my limits as much as possible.

Motivation for Platinum Program: Being enrolled in all Honors/AP classes, the Platinum Program gave me extra motivation to excel in school. Once I began my project, I thoroughly enjoyed what I was doing and it gave me something to look forward to at the end of my senior year.

Magnum Opus: Reduce single use plastic straws in restaurants and businesses around my community. This topic is very important to me and I have enjoyed bringing awareness to others.

