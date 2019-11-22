ST. PAUL, Minn. — Amazon has pulled more than a dozen skin-lightening products with dangerous levels of mercury off its website after pushback from Minnesota public-health and environmental activists.
The Seattle-based company’s change came after two groups, the BeautyWell Project and the state branch of the Sierra Club, delivered a petition on Wednesday with over 23,000 signatures to Amazon’s fulfillment center in Shakopee.
An Amazon spokesperson told Minnesota Public Radio News in an email on Thursday that such products are “no longer available.” The spokesperson also noted the company’s policy that bans suppliers from selling hazardous cosmetics, including those that contain mercury.
Many such creams remain popular among some communities of color despite containing mercury.