Amy Kollmann, BSN, RN

Billings Clinic

NURSING PROGRAM:

Montana State University

FOCUS:

Emergency Department

YEARS OF SERVICE:

2

Before becoming a registered nurse, Amy Kollmann worked as an EMT. The high-stress environment and the critical care helped set her up with some of the skills needed to handle the emergency department (ED) as a nurse.

“I love the fast-paced nature of the job,” Kollmann said. “It’s almost impossible to get bored in the ED and you never know what’s coming through the door next.”

In her short time as a nurse, Kollmann is settling into her team setting. She enjoys the fact that everyone is willing to drop what they’re doing to help with a critical patient or assist with tasks that may require a little extra attention.

She also loves her patients. Kollmann believes listening is a key requirement to showing compassionate care. It keeps her centered and allows her to go above and beyond for her patients.