Amy Kollmann, BSN, RN
Billings Clinic
NURSING PROGRAM:
Montana State University
FOCUS:
Emergency Department
YEARS OF SERVICE:
2
Before becoming a registered nurse, Amy Kollmann worked as an EMT. The high-stress environment and the critical care helped set her up with some of the skills needed to handle the emergency department (ED) as a nurse.
“I love the fast-paced nature of the job,” Kollmann said. “It’s almost impossible to get bored in the ED and you never know what’s coming through the door next.”
In her short time as a nurse, Kollmann is settling into her team setting. She enjoys the fact that everyone is willing to drop what they’re doing to help with a critical patient or assist with tasks that may require a little extra attention.
She also loves her patients. Kollmann believes listening is a key requirement to showing compassionate care. It keeps her centered and allows her to go above and beyond for her patients.
“I try and take the time to listen and connect with my patients,” Kollmann said. “This not only helps them trust me but it often reveals new details about why they came into the ED that we may not have discovered otherwise.”
Throughout her life, she’s been taught to pursue information, seek new opportunities and continue to always learn. Doing so has allowed her to advocate for her patients, which also led to opportunities to educate them and provide the best possible care.
“This type of mindset was critical during the height of COVID last year,” Kollmann said. “The pandemic forced everyone in nursing to become more creative and find new ways to help our patients when resources were fewer and the staff was leaner. COVID also pushed me to become more educated in certain areas and learn skills that I might not otherwise have used.”
Last year, Kollmann said she had to remind herself to stay focused and remember that as a nurse, she’s needed and being helpful. She also emphasized how important her coworkers are and how much she leaned on them for support.