Amy Walton, BSN, RN, CMSRN, OCN
Billings Clinic
NURSING PROGRAM:
South Dakota State University
FOCUS:
Oncology
YEARS OF SERVICE:
24
A little farming town played a significant role in Amy Walton’s career path. As a teenager, she worked as a server in the small community where she lived. At the time, Walton recalled her mom being a licensed practical nurse but she didn’t know what that entailed. However, it was clear everyone in town thought highly of her mom and recalled her being an amazing nurse.
“Everyone would always acknowledge me as Elaine’s daughter,” Walton said. “They would carry on and say how she was an incredible nurse and had such a good heart. I thought ─ what girl doesn’t want to be like their mom? It was during this time that I felt called to become a nurse.”
Of her 24 years as a nurse, Walton has worked at the Billings Clinic for the last 21 years. She never dreamed of being an oncology nurse, let alone working in the Inpatient Cancer Care Unit. In fact, it was last on her list, and understandably so.
“I watched my mom die of breast cancer when I was 11 . . . so, I didn’t want anything to do with cancer,” Walton said. “It wasn’t on my radar and it was definitely nothing I wanted to do or be around.”
Right out of nursing school, Walton did medical-surgical nursing. When she went to the medical floor and saw the other side of cancer care, her eyes opened to other types of connections. Drawn to the abundance of gratitude the patients displayed and the miraculous healing that sometimes occurred ─ she realized this was how she was going to help people.
“I was interested in helping people through those tough times,” Walton said. “Looking back, it’s sort of ironic that I take care of cancer patients now.”
She takes pride in treating each cancer patient with individual care. To Walton, they are more than a patient in a bed. She uses humor when appropriate, is the first to hold hands and quick to dry tears. Putting a smile on their face or remembering specific details or likes is a reward in itself to Walton.
“There’s not a single patient I can’t relate to,” Walton said. “The emotions are rough, but I put myself in their situation and connect with the patient.”
Former supervisor Leah A. Scaramuzzo shared, “Any patient assigned to Amy will quickly learn she has a heart of gold and a passion to provide the safest, quality care possible.” Scaramuzzo, nursing director at Kalispell Regional Healthcare went on to say what a privilege it was to work with Walton. “She makes you proud of the nursing profession.”
Walton believes in pursuing your dreams, following your gut and never settling. She said you have to do the hard work, but it’s worth it to make your dreams a reality.
“Don’t settle for something that you don’t want to do,” Walton said. “Life is too short to be unhappy. “I see patients die every day from cancer. Chase your dreams.”