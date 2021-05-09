Amy Walton, BSN, RN, CMSRN, OCN

Billings Clinic

NURSING PROGRAM:

South Dakota State University

FOCUS:

Oncology

YEARS OF SERVICE:

24

A little farming town played a significant role in Amy Walton’s career path. As a teenager, she worked as a server in the small community where she lived. At the time, Walton recalled her mom being a licensed practical nurse but she didn’t know what that entailed. However, it was clear everyone in town thought highly of her mom and recalled her being an amazing nurse.

“Everyone would always acknowledge me as Elaine’s daughter,” Walton said. “They would carry on and say how she was an incredible nurse and had such a good heart. I thought ─ what girl doesn’t want to be like their mom? It was during this time that I felt called to become a nurse.”

Of her 24 years as a nurse, Walton has worked at the Billings Clinic for the last 21 years. She never dreamed of being an oncology nurse, let alone working in the Inpatient Cancer Care Unit. In fact, it was last on her list, and understandably so.