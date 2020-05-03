Andrew Bough — Senior Valedictorian

Parents: Jason and Laura Bough
Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School
Elementary School: Poly Drive Elementary
Future Plans: I will attend Rice University to pursue a degree in chemical engineering with a minor in computer science.
Most Challenging or Rewarding Class: My calculus BC class I am taking this year has been both my most challenging and rewarding class since it is an independent study. It is a difficult class in itself, but having to motivate myself to learn it well and take the time has been a struggle to say the least. Overall, it's taught me some great skills to keep pushing forward in life.
Teacher: Keely Staub from Castle Rock Middle School is easily the greatest teacher I ever had. When I first walked into that classroom in sixth grade, I knew I was in for something special. She was a great teacher and coach, but more importantly an amazing friend. I am so grateful for being able to know such a wonderful teacher and person.
Extracurricular Activities: Tennis, Senior STEM Society, Academic Team, Boy Scouts earning my Eagle Scout and moving into the local Venture Crew, Senior Advocates and National Honor Society.
