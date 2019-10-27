Billings Fire Capt. Terry O’Toole received a unique sendoff before his retirement last June. Department officials arranged for him to work his final shift alongside his son, Andrew, a Billings firefighter.
On most days, the O’Tooles worked at different stations. But the final day of Terry’s 20-plus-year called for something out of the ordinary.
“On his last shift, the chiefs approved a day for us to work together,” said O’Toole, who is 24.
Their day working side by side turned out to be fairly routine.
“We had a few standard medical calls,” but nothing out of the ordinary.
Growing up, Andrew enjoyed visiting his dad at the fire station, a tradition that likely sparked his early interest in pursuing a career as a firefighter.
“We’d go down to visit him a lot on holidays when he was working, “ Andrew said. “A lot of families would come in to the fire station to spend the holiday and have dinner.”
But as anybody who has worked as a first responder can attest, emergencies don’t observe holidays.
“It seems like any time you make a good meal and set it on the table, you get a call,” said O’Toole, who is among 10 first responders being recognized for their community involvement.
His dad’s official retirement party was another chance to celebrate.
“Every year, typically around January, they have a deal at the Northern Hotel. All the retirees get together. My dad had a chance to talk to the captains he had when he was my age,” O'Toole said.
What made you decide to pursue this line of work?
I pretty much didn’t have my eyes on anything else besides firefighting. I had some good advice, and that gave me a good idea of what I had to do to get there.
Some firefighters have been known to work in volunteer departments before they’re hired by a professional department. Did you take that path?
I grew up in Laurel and worked at the Laurel department for a couple years before I was hired in Billings.
How do you handle the danger that’s part of your job?
Any structure fire is dangerous, and you’re always on high alert. Most of the captains are well experienced and they won’t lead you into trouble. They won’t put you into a situation knowing that it’s something that can’t be handled.
Training is a significant part of your job. Can you describe what you do?
Yes. We start off and go through the academy that we run in house. We will train neighboring departments at the same time, and that’s pretty rigorous. You go through everything from rescue to hazmat to wildland and structure fires.
Then through the year, there’s assigned training every week. They look at advancing new techniques or rehashing old ones that are tried and true. Then we do in-house training. If we’re caught up, the captain will have us do a training exercise, whether it’s throwing ladders or rolling hose.
What are the biggest misconceptions that people might have about your job?
Most people thing we are just the fire department and that we only put out fires. They don’t realize that the city of Billings gets about 16,000 calls a year, and about 70 percent of those are medical calls, everything from car wrecks to medical calls at home.
It seems like Billings has a lot of rescues on the rims. Is that true?
Yes, we get a fair number of those. The whole department is trained at an operations level for rim rescues. Then there are they rescue techs. They train on different techniques, they have more equipment and can go into a deeper level. At the operations level, the first man goes over and can provide medical care. But if it’s an over-the-top rescue, that will be the rescue techs who do that.
How much of a challenge is it to balance your home and professional life as a first responder?
I’m single with no kids, so it’s not too hard for me. I’m sure it’s different for somebody who’s married and has kids.