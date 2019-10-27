Whether you’re somebody who has suffered a loss in a fire or even a firefighter who has fallen on hard times, Billings firefighter Andy Ekblad would like to help you get back on your feet.
Ekblad is an active participant in Billings Firefighters Local 521’s Rich Duval Benevolent Fund.
Since 2008 the Rich Duval Benevolent Fund has donated more than $200,000 to a variety of groups and individuals, including people displaced by fires, firefighters facing medical costs,. The fund has also donated to the Billings Food Bank, Toys for Tots, the Women and Family Shelter and other organizations.
“We give money to families who are burned out of their homes. If a firefighter is injured or gets cancer, no matter where they live, we’ll send them some money,” Ekblad said.
One of the organization’s main fundraisers is a raffle in which one gun is raffled each day for 30 days, and each year Billings firefighters collect money for Muscular Dystrophy, among other charities.
Many young children say they’d like to be a firefighter when they grow up, but Ekblad’s interest wasn’t a passing childhood fancy.
“In high school I did a ride along, and that got me hooked,” said Ekblad, who grew up in Great Falls. “Until then, I didn’t realize that the fire department did medical calls.”
He worked his way through college by working nights in a fire department. After college, he interviewed in Billings, and was thrilled to land a job on his first try.
First responders who answered the call during the 2001 terrorist attacks have been in the news lately. Many of them have suffered from cancer and other health problems related to exposure of hazardous materials. Ekblad says that firefighters are paying more attention to the dangerous chemicals that they’re exposed to when fighting fires.
Despite the stress associated with the job, Ekblad remains dedicated to his profession.
“I love going to work every day,” he said.
What made you decide to pursue this line of work?
I chose to become a firefighter after taking an EMT class in high school and doing some ride-alongs with Great Falls Fire Rescue. I had always had interest in the fire service and was completely hooked after getting to see it first hand.
Have you ever been afraid stepping into the line of duty?
I have not been scared in the moment, but I have looked at things after a call and thought about the dangers of certain situations. We have good leadership and typically stay out of situations that would make us very uncomfortable. We do some dangerous things on fires and even medical calls, but we are aware of the risks and we train so that we are prepared for those situations when they happen.
What do you do to relieve the stress of these situations?
I have a great crew that I work with which helps with any job related stress. On my days off, I try to stay active and enjoy spending time traveling, biking and going to rock shows.
What is the biggest misperception people have about first responders?
That we sleep a lot. A lot of folks think that the fire department's primary job is fires. In reality, we run thousands of medicals calls, vehicle accidents, hazardous material calls, rescue and public assist calls. Our call volume in Billings is high, and our nights are often long.
Did you ever think about getting out this work?
I think about what I might do in 25 or 30 years. There are certainly bad parts to our job- sleep deprivation, toxic chemical exposure and just the physical toll of lifting and moving people and equipment in difficult situations- but there is not a job that I would rather do. My focus is on being healthy when I leave, hopefully 25 or more years from now.
What makes someone successful in your line of work?
I would say the most successful people I know are all self-motivated people with a good sense of humor.
Is it hard to balance your family and your job?
My experience with the work/life balance is that life needs to be a priority and is just as important as work. I think all members of the fire service have some growing pains with their work/life balance but it can be very good once you find what works for you.
Why do you keep doing it?
I love the people I work with and I enjoy getting to help people when I go to work. Every day is different and you never know what you will end up doing. There is always something new to learn, so it is a job that keeps you on your toes.
What was the most rewarding experience you’ve had?
It is hard to pinpoint one thing. We get to do things all the time that are rewarding for one reason or another. I did recently have my first cardiac arrest save since becoming a paramedic earlier this year, which was a very cool feeling.