In the schools

Bailey Hassler, of Billings and a student at Sheridan College, is the recipient of the college’s 2020 President’s Award. This award is presented each year to a graduating sophomore based on cumulative GPA and their participation and leadership within both Sheridan College and the broader community.

Hassler received her associate’s degree in health science in the spring. She returned to Sheridan College to pursue her associate’s degree in dental hygiene and her bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene from the University of Wyoming concurrently.

During her time at Sheridan College, Hassler has served as a Resident Assistant, Student Partner for the Sheridan College Foundation, a microbiology laboratory assistant and an active member of TRIO and the TRIO Club. She volunteers at the Sheridan Dog & Cat Shelter, represents Sheridan College at 3rd Thursday events in downtown Sheridan and is learning sign language to be able to better assist her future patients.

William McNeely, of Billings, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Bemidji State University at the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester.

Haylee Fauth, of Opheim, was named the recipient of a 2020 Zonta International Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship, sponsored by Zonta Club of Billings.

