National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semiﬁnalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be oﬀered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semiﬁnalists must fulﬁll several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.