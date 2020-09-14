In the schools
Billings MedStart Camp encourages Montana high school juniors and seniors to pursue their interest in healthcare careers. The Eastern Montana Area Health Education Center and RiverStone Health hosted the five-day camp in July. Student participants included: Hailey Brager, Peyton Hegg, Avery LeBlanc and Azael Lopez-Widdicombe, all of Billings; Sara Bocquin, of Laurel; Morgan Gregg, of Helena; Sadie Kramer-Stahl, of Hysham; Rylan Niemi, of Roberts; and Paighton Nottestad, of Glendive.
Area undergraduate students were recently named to the spring dean's list at Montana State University Billings.
The following Billings students attained a 4.0 GPA:
Rachelle Darragh, Jay Hanewald, Kimberly LeFevre, Casey Longfellow, Amber Lowe, Benjamin Marchant, Samantha Maxwell, Kayci Reimers
Other area students earning a 4.0 GPA, listed by hometown, are:
Laurel: Aspen Ryder
Shepherd: LeeEllen Minson, Paige Wagner
The following Billings students attained a 3.50-3.99 GPA:
Ahmed AlMalki, Lauryn Boos, Sarah Cozart, Hannah Harpster, Bailey Hartl, Johnna Jablonski, Ephraim Jaworski, Amanda Valnes, Michael Wheland
Other area students earning a 3.50-3.99 GPA, listed by hometown, are:
Hardin: Sarah Krebs
Laurel: Keith O’Neil
National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semiﬁnalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be oﬀered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semiﬁnalists must fulﬁll several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.
Billings semifinalists are:
- Christian P. Fink, Central High
- Ethan J. Wynia, Senior High
- Chase T. Abbey, West High
- Aaron M. Christensen, West High
- Joel T. Demars, West High
- Jacob L. Fagan, West High
- James R. Perry, West High
- Sophia G. Barthel, homeschool
Organizations
The Club Med Toastmasters Club 4900 was honored as a President's Distinguished Club by Toastmasters International on June 30.
Club Med, with Ben McKee as president, achieved this honor by completing all 10 goals prescribed by Toastmasters International and by exceeding the club membership goal for 12 months. Club Med was selected from among the 15,900 clubs in 142 countries, even though officers and members were not able to meet in person, but rather, remotely using Zoom.
Toastmasters International and the local clubs are dedicated to improving personal communication and leadership skills. Club Med Toastmasters meets every Friday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, go to toastmasters.org.
