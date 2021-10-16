Beals 60th

Bob was born and raised in Montana; Sylvia in Maine. After high school, they both joined the Navy where they met at Camp Pendleton and married at Oceanside in California. Following their honorable discharges, Bob attended Mortuary School in California. They moved to Bob's hometown of Forsyth after graduation to work the family business Beals Furniture & Mortuary. They purchased the business in 1981 and later sold to their son Bob Jr. when they retired. Bob and Sylvia were both active in the American Legion and they made history as being the first couple to hold the office of State Commander for consecutive years. Bob played the bagpipes with the Billings & Miles City bands. They have traveled extensively and are blessed with their many adventures.