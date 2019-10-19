Keith and Debby Beals Beartusk, of Billings, celebrated their 50th anniversary with family on a long weekend trip to see Yankees baseball.
Debby Beals and Keith Beartusk were married Sept. 26, 1969, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Forsyth.
She worked for School District 2.
He worked for the federal government for 36 years, the last 12 as the Rocky Mountain Regional Director for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Their daughters and sons-in-law are Miki and Bill Lloyd, of Helena, and Tahnee and Mike Barnes, of Laurel.
They have four grandchildren.