Burton 40th

Cathy and Mike Burton of Billings celebrated their 40th anniversary at the Sage Lodge in Pray on September 5, 2021.

They were married September 5, 1981 in Billings.

Mike and Cath are the ultimate "opposites attract," but heck after 40 years, there must be something to that old saying. If you know Cathy, she's on the go, knows everyone in town, and always has a good story to tell ya. If you know Mike, he's likely relaxing, riding his bike, or grilling a steak while listening to Cathy's stories.

Differences aside, these two love birds have created a life that they are proud of. Cathy followed her dreams of becoming a masters level educator and Mike has worked for the same company for as long as he's been with his lovely bride. Mike and Cathy worked hard to send their kids to college and instilled in them a strong work ethic so that they could be successful in life. Their first born son Nick is married to his husband Thomas and lives in Baltimore, MD. Matt is married to his wife, Courtney and they live in Billings, MT.

They have two children, Nick and Matt, and one grandchild.

