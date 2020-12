Dorothy and Bart Coslet, of Billings, are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Dorothy Cannon and Bart Coslet were married Dec. 19, 1970, in Billings.

She was a registered nurse and retired from RiverStone Health.

He was a CPA in public practice and retired as CFO of Faith Chapel.

Their daughter and son-in-law are Becky and Chad Philippi, of Billings.

They have three grandchildren.

