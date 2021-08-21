Deeney 65th

LaVonne and John Deeney of Billings celebrated their 65th anniversary on August 19, 2021.

They were married August 19, 1956 in Billings.

John was a teacher, coach, college professor, principal and school administrator before retiring in 1986 from School District 2 as their assistant superintendent. He then went onto the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch as their business manager until 1991.

LaVonne retired as Lockwood Schools business/district clerk in 1994 where she worked for 16 years.

Their children and spouses are Craig (Valerie) Deeney of Bozeman and Jay (Lana) Deeney of Billings. They have 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. They currently reside in Billings at Mission Ridge.

