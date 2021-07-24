Doornek 40th

Kelly and Jerry Doornek of Glasgow celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

They were married on July 18, 1981 at the First Presbyterian Church in Wolf Point. Pastor Dana Stout of Poplar officiated.

The couple has made their home in Glasgow for over 30 years, with Kelly employed by the Glasgow School District, and Jerry currently employed with the BLM field office after a long career as a manager at CHS/Farmer's Elevator.

Their son Nate, daughter-in-law Jenna, and grandson Beckett reside in Glasgow. Their daughter Erica lives in Billings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0