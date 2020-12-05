 Skip to main content
Elliott 50th

Christa and Darrel Elliott, of Billings, marked their 50th anniversary. A family celebration is planned for a later date.

Christa A. Watson and Darrel G. Elliott were married Dec. 5, 1970, in Lewistown.

She worked for the Lockwood Fire Department until retiring in 2005.

He served in U.S. Air Force and then worked for NOAA and the National Weather Service until retiring in 2004.

Their children and spouses are Kristi and the late Michael Elliott, of Billings; Johna and Brian Elliott, of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Kelly Elliott and Scott Filbin, of Lolo.

They have three grandchildren.

