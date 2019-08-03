Nancy and Jim Espy plan to celebrate their 75th anniversary on Sunday during a reception at the Powder River Manor in Broadus.
They were married Aug. 1, 1944, in Fort Davis, Texas, and moved to their ranch in Montana in 1956.
Nancy was a partner at Montana Ranch Beef. She also served on the Montana Board of Livestock for 20 years and on the State Highway Commission for 10 years, under five Montana governors. Additionally, she served as a Powder River County Commissioner.
Jim has ranched his entire life and still has his ranch and cows. He also was a team roper, with his last win at the age of 84.
They have five children, 14 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.