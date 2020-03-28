Fargo 60th

Murnell and Michael Fargo, of Billings, celebrated their 60th anniversary with a reception at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral.
Murnell Mikkelson and Michael Fargo were married Feb. 27, 1960, in Glasgow.
Seven months later, they moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where he worked for the state’s highway department. After living in Alaska for 35 years, they retired and moved back to Montana, settling in Billings.
Their sons and daughters-in-law are John and Narissa Fargo, and Allen and Carla Fargo, all of Anchorage, and Paul Fargo, of Billings.
They have two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
