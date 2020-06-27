Fletcher 50th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voni and Jim Fletcher marked their 50th anniversary. Events planned to honor their marriage are postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voni Melius and Jim Fletcher were married June 27, 1970, in Roundup.

She was a PBX operator at St. Vincent’s for 25 years.

He was a civil engineer and surveyor for the City of Billings Engineering Department and several consulting firms for more than 50 years.

Their children are Jeff Fletcher, of Billings, and Greg Fletcher, of Citrus Heights, California.

They have one granddaughter.

