Forrester 70th

Mary and Bill Forrester of Sidney celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a dinner a celebration on Sunday, June 27, at the People's Congregational Church in Sidney.
They were married on June 27, 1951.
Mary was born and raised in Sidney MT, attended college in Bozeman MT and was in nurses training in Great Falls, Bill was born and raised in Wisconsin, served in the Air Force and was stationed at Malmstrom Air Base in Great Falls. They were married and Bill went to Alaska for his last assignment, left the Air Force and joined Mary in Sidney for the next 70 years.
Their children and spouses are Bill Forester Jr. and spouse Nancy of Folsom, California and Kevin Forester and spouse Zeus of Seattle, Washington. They have four grandchildren; Nichole, Marc, Cole and Reece. They also have six great grandchildren; Jackson, Holden, Nevaeh, Lily, Cora and Isla.