Virginia and Zack Garretson, of Billings, celebrated their 60th anniversary with family and friends at Rib & Chop House in Billings.

Virginia Pelesky and Zack Garretson were married Feb. 12, 1960, in Sheridan, Wyoming.

She is a homemaker, and he is an artist and retired school teacher.

Their children and son-in-law are Tim Garretson, of Dubois, Wyoming, and Tammy and Brad Lewis, of Billings.

They have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

