Sharon and Charles “Chuck” Gonzales, of Billings, celebrated their 50th anniversary with family and friends at The Windmill.

Sharon Winistorfer and Chuck Gonzales were married Oct. 23, 1969, at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Billings.

She was an LPN at St. Vincent Healthcare for more than 35 years.

He taught math in Park City and Billings for 35 years.

Their daughter, son and daughter-in-law are Nicole Krenner, of Saint Paul, Minnesota, and Charles and Otilia Gonzales, of Houston.

They have four grandchildren.

