Doug and Kathleen McGreevy Graveley of Helena celebrated their 50th anniversary at the Montana Club in Helena on September 4, 2021.

They were married September 4, 1971 in Anaconda.

Doug's career at Quest Communications brought his family to Billings, Boise, and back to Helena. Doug currently works for Valley Bank in Helena.

They have two children, Danielle and Luke, and one granddaughter, Charlie.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0