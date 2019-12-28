Barbara and Phillip Griffin, of Billings, will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a family dinner at Yellowstone Country Club.
Barbara Heide and Phillip Griffin were married Dec. 27, 1959, in Crosby, North Dakota.
He was a rheumatologist at Billings Clinic for 35 years before retiring in 2003.
Their children and spouses are Lisa and Bradley Griffin, of Billings; Amy and Jeffrey Griffin, of Rome; and Michael Griffin and Vanessa Lee, of Minneapolis.
They have six grandchildren.