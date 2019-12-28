{{featured_button_text}}

Barbara and Phillip Griffin, of Billings, will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a family dinner at Yellowstone Country Club.

Barbara Heide and Phillip Griffin were married Dec. 27, 1959, in Crosby, North Dakota.

He was a rheumatologist at Billings Clinic for 35 years before retiring in 2003.

Their children and spouses are Lisa and Bradley Griffin, of Billings; Amy and Jeffrey Griffin, of Rome; and Michael Griffin and Vanessa Lee, of Minneapolis.

They have six grandchildren.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0