× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iris and Paul Hart, of Billings, recently marked their 50th anniversary. The couple's daughter planned to surprise them with a party, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans were canceled.

Iris Waldbauer and Paul Hart, originally from Circle, were married May 20, 1970.

Iris retired from the post office in 2013. Paul retired from designing kitchens in 2019.

Their daughter and son-in-law are Jennifer and Levi White, of Billings.

They have two grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0