Gene and Ann Heinz, of Billings, celebrated their 60th anniversary with their five children and five grandchildren along with many friends and relatives at a reception in the community room of St. Pius X Church. The couple also renewed their wedding vows during mass.
Ann Kuntz and Gene Heinz were married Oct. 13, 1959, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Carson, North Dakota.
Gene is a retired postal worker and Ann is a homemaker.
Their children are Randy Heinz, of Billings; Robyn and David Dalke, of Shepherd; Renee and Brian Brady of Bismarck, North Dakota; Rhonda and Tom Meyer, of Billings; and Roxann Heinz of Billings.