 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holter 50th

Holter 50th

{{featured_button_text}}

Carla and Wally Holter, of Billings celebrated their 50th anniversary at home with relatives and friends.

Carla Tellinghuisen and Wally Holter were married July 24, 1970, in Brookings, South Dakota.

She was homemaker and later worked for an apartment complex for nine years.

Wally worked for the John Deere Company for 30 years in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Montana before retiring in 2010.

Their children and son-in-law are Ryan Holter, of Billings, and Tonya and Ben Simpson, of Peoria, Arizona.

They have three grandchildren.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stockfish 60th
Celebrations

Stockfish 60th

Connie and Jim Stockfish, of Billings, celebrated their 60th anniversary with beer and burgers in their backyard.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News