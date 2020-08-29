Holter 50th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carla and Wally Holter, of Billings celebrated their 50th anniversary at home with relatives and friends.

Carla Tellinghuisen and Wally Holter were married July 24, 1970, in Brookings, South Dakota.

She was homemaker and later worked for an apartment complex for nine years.

Wally worked for the John Deere Company for 30 years in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Montana before retiring in 2010.

Their children and son-in-law are Ryan Holter, of Billings, and Tonya and Ben Simpson, of Peoria, Arizona.

They have three grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0