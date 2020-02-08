Kelly 60th

Ardyce and Bob Kelly celebrated their 60th anniversary by renewing their wedding vows during mass at St. Pius X Church. They plan to continue celebrating with their daughters and sons-in-law during a trip to Hawaii.

Ardyce McNeil and Bob Kelly were married Feb. 6, 1960, in Billings.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was a homemaker and community volunteer. He worked at the Exxon refinery until retiring in 1997.

Their children and spouses are Laura and Les Sherrill, of Kailua, Hawaii, and Lana and Jay Deeney, of Billings.

They have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0