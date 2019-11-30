Betty and Gerald Koch, of Red Lodge, will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a reception at St. Agnes Catholic Church.
Betty Weisgerber and Gerald Koch were married Nov. 26, 1959, in Bridger.
They lived in Bridger where Gerald worked for the Bridger Creamery until January 1970. After he joined Exxon Refinery in Billings, they moved to Billings in 1971 with their five children. In 1999, Gerald retired, and the couple moved to Red Lodge.
Their children and spouses are Tim and Peggy Koch, of Corvallis, Oregon; Tim and the late Tammy Buller, of Richey; Toni and Erick Doolen, of Corvallis; Teresa and Tim Mullins, of Billings; and Tracey and Shelly Koch, of Lauderdale, Minnesota.
They have 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.