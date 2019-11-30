{{featured_button_text}}

Betty and Gerald Koch, of Red Lodge, will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a reception at St. Agnes Catholic Church.

Betty Weisgerber and Gerald Koch were married Nov. 26, 1959, in Bridger.

They lived in Bridger where Gerald worked for the Bridger Creamery until January 1970. After he joined Exxon Refinery in Billings, they moved to Billings in 1971 with their five children. In 1999, Gerald retired, and the couple moved to Red Lodge.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Their children and spouses are Tim and Peggy Koch, of Corvallis, Oregon; Tim and the late Tammy Buller, of Richey; Toni and Erick Doolen, of Corvallis; Teresa and Tim Mullins, of Billings; and Tracey and Shelly Koch, of Lauderdale, Minnesota.

They have 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0