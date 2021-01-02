Koppelman 50th

Michelle and John Koppelman, of Billings, marked their 50th anniversary. A family celebration is planned for the summer of 2021.

Michelle Ann Gilles and John C. Koppelman were married Dec. 28, 1970, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood, North Dakota.

She is a retired cytotechnologist and he is a retired banker.

Their children and spouses are Angie and Doug Kramer, and Kelly and Mike Eckley, all of Billings, and Bill and RheaAnn Koppelman, of Marietta, Georgia.

They have five grandchildren.

