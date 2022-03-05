Kottke 60th

Ruby and Ralph Kottke Sr. celebrated their 60th anniversary at the 3 North Bar and Grill on Feb. 27.

Ruby Blahnik and Ralph Kottke Sr. eloped March 3, 1962, and married in Menominee, Mich.

They relocated to Montana in 1983. Ralph worked as a master roofer for over 40 years. He retired in 2002 from Bradford Roofing Inc. as a foreman and president of the roofing and waterproofing Local No. 229. Ruby, a mother and homemaker, retired from property management in 1997.

Their children and spouses are Karen and Scott Wilmot of Sturgeon Bay, Wis.; Kris and Richard White of Oneida, Wis.; Keith and Ann Kottke of Green Bay, Wis.; Karrie and James Brehmer of Appleton, Wis.; and Kirt Kottke, Ralph Jr. and Tammy Kottke, Daniel and Michelle Kottke, Darrel Kottke, Linda and Arnold McIntosh and Dean and Jennifer Kottke, all of Billings. They have 22 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

