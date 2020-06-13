LaRowe 50th

Elizabeth and Miles LaRowe, of Red Lodge, recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.
Elizabeth Nickerson and Miles LaRowe were married June 7, 1970, in Denver. They have lived in Colorado, New York, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho and Montana. Working in education for over 35 years, she taught art and he was in administration until retirement.
Their daughters are Meighan Perry, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Margaux Johnson, of Twin Falls, Idaho.
They have three grandchildren.
