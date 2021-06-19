Lombardozzi 70th

Peter and Suzanne Grand Lombardozzi of Billings celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 11.
They were married on June 11, 1951.
Peter has been retired since 1994. In retirement, they spent winters in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and met and became very close with a whole new group of friends there. They were able to enjoy their cherished groups of friends in both Billings and Las Cruces for over twenty years. They moved into WestPark Village together in 2016 and have enjoyed life there as well.
Their children and spouses are James and Kathy Lombardozzi of Billings, Kevin and Debra Lombardozzi of Palm Harbor, Florida, Lisa and Michael Miller of Billings, Brian and Peggy Lombardozzi of Billings, Siobhan and Gary Peters of Gallatin Gateway, Peter and Julie Lombardozzi of Richland, Washington, and Quimby and Tyson Stoinaoff of Portland, Oregon.