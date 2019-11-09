{{featured_button_text}}
Terry and Judy May

Terry and Judy May, of Billings, celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family trip to New York City.

Judy Ley and Terry May were married Nov. 8, 1969, in Billings.

She worked for Billings Schools for 25 years then became a massage therapist.

He has made a living selling semi and work trucks.

Their children are Katie Burke and the late Molly May.

They have one grandchild, one late grandchild, and one great-grandchild.

