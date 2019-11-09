Terry and Judy May, of Billings, celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family trip to New York City.
Judy Ley and Terry May were married Nov. 8, 1969, in Billings.
She worked for Billings Schools for 25 years then became a massage therapist.
He has made a living selling semi and work trucks.
Their children are Katie Burke and the late Molly May.
They have one grandchild, one late grandchild, and one great-grandchild.