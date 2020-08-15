You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLuskie 50th

McLuskie 50th

{{featured_button_text}}

Joan and Dennis McLuskie, of Billings, mark their 50th wedding anniversary today. The celebrated earlier this year with a family trip to Jamaica. 

Joan Goughnour and Dennis McLuskie were married on August 15, 1970, in Missoula.

She worked as a family resource specialist supervisor at the Department of Public Health and Human Services before her retirement.

He works as a vocational consultant for the U.S. Department of Labor.

Their children and spouses are Danelle and Jeff Jorgenson, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Brian and Tracy McLuskie, of Billings.

They have five grandchildren.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News