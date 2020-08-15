McLuskie 50th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joan and Dennis McLuskie, of Billings, mark their 50th wedding anniversary today. The celebrated earlier this year with a family trip to Jamaica.

Joan Goughnour and Dennis McLuskie were married on August 15, 1970, in Missoula.

She worked as a family resource specialist supervisor at the Department of Public Health and Human Services before her retirement.

He works as a vocational consultant for the U.S. Department of Labor.

Their children and spouses are Danelle and Jeff Jorgenson, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Brian and Tracy McLuskie, of Billings.

They have five grandchildren.

