ODEGAARD 65th

  • 0

Kay and Paul Odegaard of Billings have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a private event at their home.

Kay Anderson and Paul Odegaard were married July 19, 1957 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Since retirement, they have enjoyed extensive traveling and wintering in Apache Junction, Arizona.

Their children and spouses are Paula Odegaard of Billings, Shayne Odegaard of Kalispell, Troy (deceased) (Sue) Odegaard of Great Falls and Shelley (David) Yager of Aurora, Colorado.

They have five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

