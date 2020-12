Sandy and Jim Olson of Billings are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Sandra Lee Corey and James D. Olson were married Dec. 12, 1970, at First Methodist Church in Billings.

Sandy is a homemaker and Jim is a real estate broker in Billings.

Their sons and daughters-in-law are Mark and Kim Olson, of Dillon, Colorado; Travis and Brenda Olson, of Lake Oswego, Oregon; and Scott and Kacey Olson, of Billings.

They have six grandchildren.

